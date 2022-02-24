WOONSOCKET – Mount St. Rita Health Centre seeks volunteers to wheel residents to appointments within its Cumberland facility.
Those interested in making a difference in someone’s life, are asked to email bfurtado@covh.org, or call 401-333-6352.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 8:47 am
