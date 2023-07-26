Muriel A. (Marcoux) Baillargeon, 96, of North Smithfield, passed away July 24, 2023, in St. Antoine Residence.
She was the wife of the late Joseph Baillargeon. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Alcide and Antoinette (Cote) Marcoux.
Mrs. Baillargeon worked as a bookkeeper for E.A. Marcoux & Sons. She was a communicant of St. Ann's Church prior to its closing. Muriel was also a charter memeber of the FOP Lodge 9 Women's Association, and enjoyed crocheting, reading romance novels, and traveling around the globe with her loving husband. She was a trendsetter with her clothing and accessories, and loved hosting visitors at her summer residence, Silver Lakes, Bellingham, Mass. She prayed daily for the safety of all police officers, but especially her husband and two sons.
She is survived her two sons, Marc Baillargeon, and his wife, Vivianne, of North Smithifield, and Guy Baillargeon, and his wife, Brenda, of Greenville, Maine; her sister, Jeanine Simoneau, of West Hartford, Conn.; four grandchildren, Beth Halliwell and her husband, Frank, of North Smithfield, Joseph Baillargeon and his wife, Erica, of Wilmington, N.C., Holly Remika of Cumberland and Brittnay Clarke of Cumberland; and seven great-grandchildren, Kellan, Abbigail and Lora Halliwell, Henry and Amelia Baillargeon, and Chase, Mia and Allison Remika. She was the sister of the late Norman Marcoux and the grandmother of the late Gregory Brodeur.
Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.
