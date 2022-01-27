Muriel I. Coleman, 84, a longtime resident of Tewksbury, Mass., died on Jan. 19, 2022, at her home in Tewksbury, surrounded by and supported by her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, John S. Coleman, who passed in December 2000.
Muriel was born in Cumberland, R.I., on Nov. 29, 1937, to Annette (Tanguay) Archambault, and Wilfred Archambault. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1955, where she was a cheerleader, the Class Secretary, and the Class Valedictorian.
Prior to her retirement in 1995, she was employed at Wang Laboratories as an executive assistant for 18 years.
Muriel was a firm believer in the importance of volunteer work. In addition to raising her family, maintaining a home, and working full time outside of the home, she volunteered for causes that were close to her heart. She spent countless generous hours over many years volunteering at the Tewksbury State Hospital, and at AIM (Access Is Mandatory).
She is survived by her children, Michael S. Coleman and his wife, Linda, Sheila A. Coleman, Valerie J. (Coleman) Weinand and her husband, David Weinand, and Stewart E. Coleman; as well as by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Richard R. Archambault, and his wife, Muriel, of Lincoln R.I.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.