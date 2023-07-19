Muriel L. Bernier, 72, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023, surrounded by family.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Sept. 8, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Normand and Rita (Trottier) Hetu.
Muriel was raised in Woonsocket, R.I., and Bellingham, Mass., and was educated in both school systems; she was a member of the Bellingham graduating class of 1968.
Muriel worked as a Bank Teller for UniBank in Blackstone, Mass., until her retirement. She was very creative and enjoyed refinishing furniture and painting both furniture and antiques. She was an avid gardener and lover of flowers. Bird watching was a favorite pastime of hers as was relaxing on the beaches of Rhode Island. She took tremendous pleasure in watching her grandson play baseball and football.
Muriel is survived by her loving daughter, Renee M. Bernier-Allen, and her husband, Robert E. Allen, of Wrentham, Mass.; and grandson Jackson W. Allen. Muriel was the beloved sister to Michael Hetu of Providence, R.I., and Paulette Brunetti and her husband, Paul Brunetti, of Bellingham, Mass.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the R.J. Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St., Wrentham, Mass. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Aug 2 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Parish, 130 South St., Wrentham, Mass. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center of Providence, R.I.
