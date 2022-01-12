Muriel M. (Deshaies) Garrity, age 93, passed away Jan. 10.
She was a daughter of the late Omer and Yvonne (Deshaies); beloved wife of the late John F. Garrity Jr.; loving mother of Diane Caito of North Providence and the late Jean D’Amico; sister of the late Rene Deshaies, Normand Deshaies, Maurice Deshaies, Roger Deshaies, and Constance Desjardins; cherished grandmother of Matthew Caito (Alicia) of Johnston, R.I., Bethany Ervin (Andrew) of Winter Garden, Fla., Stephanie Berry (Michael) of Deltona, Fla., Jerry D’Amico (Melissa) of North Providence, Jayson D’Amico (Tiffany Morris) of North Providence, and Julie Zacagnini (Steven DelSesto) of Riverside, R.I.; and great-grandmother of Lauren D’Amico, Jerry D’Amico, Jaime D’Amico, Parker Berry, and Guiliana Caito.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, bingo, and making jigsaw puzzles, but most of all spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
