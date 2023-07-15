Muriel T. Gagnon, 93, formerly of Kermit Street, Woonsocket, died peacefully on Friday, June 9, at The Holiday in Manville surrounded by the love of her family. Muriel was the loving wife of the late Maurice A. “Moe” Gagnon. They were married on May 3, 1952, at Precious Blood Church and shared over 63 years together until his passing in October 2015.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Antonia (Bourget) Cote. After her marriage Muriel and Moe lived in Albion for close to 20 years. In 1974 they moved to Woonsocket where she has resided until recent years.
In her earlier years Muriel was employed in the local textile industry at several area mills. She later worked at both Woonsocket Hospital and the Fogarty Hospital (now Landmark Medical Center). Muriel was also employed at the office of local physician Dr. Francesco Cannistra on Eddie Dowling Highway.
Muriel was a longtime communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish.
Muriel loved to travel and enjoyed many memorable vacations and cruises. She was an especially talented seamstress and was very adept at crocheting. Muriel also liked to spend time reading.
Muriel was very handy and skilled at whatever she put her mind to. She could do painting and wallpapering like a pro.
Family was at the center of Muriel’s life. Her home was the epicenter of all holidays and family parties where she cooked and served as hostess.
Muriel will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. She was a quiet and dignified lady who always had a good thought and prayer for everyone.
Muriel is survived by her daughter Paulette Young and her husband Gregory of Florida and her son Leo Gagnon of Colorado. She was the proud grandmother of Christopher Young and his wife Francine, Holly Hollingworth and her husband Christopher, Charles Gagnon and his wife Camille, Kevin Gagnon and his wife Marie, Jeffrey Gagnon his wife Panassaya and Laura Gagnon. She adored her eight great-grandchildren (with another on the way). She was the sister of Rene Cote and Rachel Gamache of Woonsocket and Sr. Alice Cote, RJM of Plainville, Mass., and the late Marcel and Leonel "Nel" Cote and Cecile Mailloux. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM Church), Park Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of RI 245 Waterman St. # 306 Providence, RI. 02906 or www.alz.org. Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.