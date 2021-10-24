Muriel T. (Peloquin) Lariviere, 79, a resident of Bellingham, Mass., for over 50 years, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, at home.
She was the loving wife, for 59 years, to John H. Lariviere. She was born in Woonsocket the daughter of the late Gerald Peloquin and Florette (Lavallee) Peloquin Pare.
She was an honor graduate of Woonsocket High School and completed certification banking courses at Brown University. Most of her career was in banking, locally and in Wichita, Kan., where her husband was stationed in the Air Force. Also for many years she was a baker for Almac Supermarket's bakery.
Muriel was the proud mother of Renee Butler, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Laurie A. Huff, wife of David Huff, of Blackstone, Mass. She was the loving grandmother of John J. Butler, Dylan Huff, and Alyssa Huff. She also leaves behind a sister, Noella Pepin, of Florida, and three very special nephews, Christoper, Jonathan, and Thomas Pepin and their families.
She and her husband were very active and devoted members of Assumption Parish in Bellingham until its closing. She served as a Eucharist Minister, member and officer of the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality, Girl Scout leader for over 10 years, adult advisor for the Junior and Senior CYO and part of the Cursillo group in the parish. She also served on the board of directors at the Father Marot CYO Center, volunteered for the nun project at the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket and helped clients of the Arc of Northern R.I. Center.
For many years she and her husband volunteered yearly to build houses for Habitat for Humanity in the Vero Beach Florida area.
They traveled the United States in their motor home for many years, took several cruises, and toured Europe, always ready for a new experience and meeting new people. She leaves behind a large community of friends in Florida where they vacationed for the winter for 16 years. Her group of friends also included the members of the Socialable Sam Camping Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Please use the Coe Street entrance when arriving to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Miriam Hospital Foundation - Cancer Fund, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901, or visit https://giving.lifespan.org/The-Miriam/Give-Now .
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.