Myrtle Louise (King, Thifault), Morin, 94 years old, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away at Milford Regional Hospital, on March 15, 2023, peacefully in her sleep on her way to heaven. Myrtle was a fighter and always believed in family and helping them stay on the path of their choice.

She is survived by nine of her 11 children. Myrtle's sons are: Edward of Indiana; Gerald and his wife, Karin, of North Smithfield; Richard of Woonsocket; James and his significant other, Norma Lantagne, of Woonsocket; Robert, her caregiver, of Blackstone; Alan and his wife, Patricia, of Florida; and Kenneth and his wife, Loreen, of Woonsocket. Myrtle’s daughters are: Shelley Goulet and the late Peter Goulet of Kentucky; Debra and her significant other, Michael Lagor, of Norfolk, Mass.

