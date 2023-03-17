Myrtle Louise (King, Thifault), Morin, 94 years old, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away at Milford Regional Hospital, on March 15, 2023, peacefully in her sleep on her way to heaven. Myrtle was a fighter and always believed in family and helping them stay on the path of their choice.
She is survived by nine of her 11 children. Myrtle's sons are: Edward of Indiana; Gerald and his wife, Karin, of North Smithfield; Richard of Woonsocket; James and his significant other, Norma Lantagne, of Woonsocket; Robert, her caregiver, of Blackstone; Alan and his wife, Patricia, of Florida; and Kenneth and his wife, Loreen, of Woonsocket. Myrtle’s daughters are: Shelley Goulet and the late Peter Goulet of Kentucky; Debra and her significant other, Michael Lagor, of Norfolk, Mass.
Preceding Myrtle were husband Harold Thifault of Woonsocket, husband Raymond Morin of Blackstone, oldest son Harold of Maine, and oldest daughter Patricia of North Carolina, married to Gerald McPeters.
McGovern, Carrie Chatty, Daniel Thifault, Gabby Thifault, Heidi Gohn, James C. Thifault, Jonathan Bellevue, Kayla Cunanan, Kevin Thifault, Kyle Thifault, Matthew A. Thifault, Matthew P. Goulet, Michael Thifault, Molly DeMarco, Nathan Thifault, and 25 great-grandkids. Myrtle also had many nieces and nephews. One nephew often visited and stayed in touch, Jamie King of Groton, Mass.
Myrtle was born on Oct. 23, 1928, in Malden, Mass., raised and lived most of her years in Blackstone, Mass., and Woonsocket, R.I. Myrtle was the last monarch of her King family generation which consisted of five brothers: Walter Jr., Billy, Bobby, Raymond, Eddie and three sisters: Helen, Viola and Peggy. Myrtle often talked about her great-grandmother Bessie Robbins, who was her favorite. Myrtle’s first employment was with Dardians in Woonsocket, R.I., where she met her first husband, Harold. She worked until she was 75 years old, retiring from St. Antoine, and had worked at Tupperware, French Worsted and U.S. Rubber.
Myrtle was a longtime member of Walnut Hill Ten Pin Bowling Alley and played in several leagues during the year. She loved scratching lottery tickets and playing Keno at her favorite corner store, along with casino trips. Myrtle enjoyed going to the bingo and lining up her stack of cards, and many times she won her share of big games. Also, she enjoyed going camping in her trailer home with her second husband, Ray, to visit many trailer parks and friends. She also loved to bake all kinds of pies, cakes, turnovers from the fruits her kids would pick. Almost every meal was planned out a couple of days in advance and cooked by herself. She would post a to-do list for each child on the refrigerator door with their tasks for the week, which had to be completed in order for them to get their weekly allowance. Myrtle loved watching the Boston Red Sox and at times talking to the TV screen when they lost. She encouraged each of her children to find activities, join groups or seek employment and not stay in the house.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. A private burial will be held at a later date.
