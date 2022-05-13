Nancy A. (DeStefani) Dalti, 87, of North Smithfield, died peacefully May 11, 2022, at home, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
She was the wife of the late James A. Dalti. Born in Norwich, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Orlando and Irene (Lebrun) DeStefani.
Mrs. Dalti worked as a bookkeeper for Evergreen Human Services Management in Milford, Mass., retiring in 1995. Prior to this, she worked in the loan department at Marquette Credit Union in Woonsocket, R.I. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church, Woonsocket, an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, and spending time with her family. Nancy also enjoyed helping out at the family-owned Park Square Pharmacy on weekends.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kolanko and her husband, Frank, of North Smithfield; her son, Peter Dalti, and his partner, Teresa Reed, of Hill, N.H.; a brother, Richard DeStefani and his wife, Wendy, of Lakeland, Fla.; a sister, Linda Altop, of Brooksville, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Stephanie Kolanko, and Michael Kolanko and his fiancé, Kerin Boti. She was also the sister of the late Shirley Crisafulli and shared fond memories and travel adventures with her friend, the late Peter Mussio of Sarnia, Canada.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, beginning with visitation from 8 to 9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Anthony's Church, 128 Greene St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
