Nancy Cardone, 94, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2022, at the Friendly Home.
She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giusepina (Guglieimo) Calise. She was the wife of the late Jerry Cardone Sr. for 61 years.
Nancy Cardone, 94, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2022, at the Friendly Home.
She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giusepina (Guglieimo) Calise. She was the wife of the late Jerry Cardone Sr. for 61 years.
She was a loving and devoted mother and homemaker. She was a communicant of St. Theresa’s Church, Burrillville, and St. Joseph’s Church, Woonsocket. She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, baking and spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by a daughter, Carmella Gallant, and her husband, Robert, of North Smithfield; her three sons, Vincent Cardone of Blackstone, Joseph Cardone and his wife Deborah of North Smithfield and Jerry Cardone Jr. and his wife, Muriel, of Blackstone.
She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren, Michael Gallant, Jason Cardone, Anthony Cardone and his wife, Cheryl, Erin Mondoux and her husband, Casey, Jared Cardone and his wife, Danielle, Katherine and Daniel Cardone; eight great-grandchildren, Samantha and Christian Gallant, Andrew Gallant and his wife, Chianne, Clara and Jacob Cardone, Julian Mondoux, Raven and Violet Cardone and also two great-great-grandchildren, Avery and Julian Gallant.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Mary, Dominic, Archie, Joe, Florence, Theresa, Mamie, Margaret, Edith, Anna, and Mario; a granddaughter Melanie Gallant; and her daughter-in-law, Regina Cardone.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John’s Church, North Smithfield. Burial will follow in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Nasonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy can be made to a charity of one's choice. Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) entry
Dear Bob & Carmella and Cardone family, Our sincere sympathy on the passing of your mother. It is never easy and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers during this time of grief. We were sorry to hear about Regina's passing too as we did not know she was sick. Sincere sympathy.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.