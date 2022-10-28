Nancy Cardone, 94, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2022, at the Friendly Home.

She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giusepina (Guglieimo) Calise. She was the wife of the late Jerry Cardone Sr. for 61 years.

Ray & Marian MacDonald
Ray & Marian MacDonald

Dear Bob & Carmella and Cardone family, Our sincere sympathy on the passing of your mother. It is never easy and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers during this time of grief. We were sorry to hear about Regina's passing too as we did not know she was sick. Sincere sympathy.

