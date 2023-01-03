Nancy E. Curry, 69, of Cumberland, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of David W. Curry, and they were married for the past 44 years.

Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Elwood) Brownell. She resided in Cumberland since 1983, previously residing in Central Falls and East Milton, Mass.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.