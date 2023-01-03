Nancy E. Curry, 69, of Cumberland, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of David W. Curry, and they were married for the past 44 years.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Elwood) Brownell. She resided in Cumberland since 1983, previously residing in Central Falls and East Milton, Mass.
Mrs. Curry was employed as a medical secretary for the Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, retiring in 2019. She was previously employed by the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, and as a teacher aide in the Cumberland School Department.
Nancy enjoyed traveling, whether on a simple trip to Florida or Vegas or an extravagant cruise to Mexico. She often enjoyed going to the play at PPAC in Providence, as well as listening to her favorite music. Those who love her will remember her love for current events, politics and the news, but will most of will remember the love she shared with her family. She also volunteered and had a special place in her heart for the R.I. Special Olympics.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her son, Sean Hilton Curry, and his husband, James E. Hilton Curry, of Cumberland, and Shannon Magill and her husband, James of Slatersville; her sister, Maureen O'Brien and her husband Kevin of Virginia; her beloved grandson, Landyn Koppelmann of Slatersville; her two nephews Kevin O'Brien Jr. and Timothy O'Brien; as well as her best friend, Laura Lemire of Florida.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Nancy's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. and continue on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will take place at a later date at R.I. Veteran Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the R.I. Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917.
