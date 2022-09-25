Nancy J. (Healey) Del Gizzi, 79, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital.
She is the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Del Gizzi. Born in Needham, Mass, on March 11, 1943, she is the daughter of the late William and Bridget (Connelly) Healey. She is the loving mother of Kevin J. Del Gizzi and his wife, Lynnel, of Millville, Mass., and Gary J. Del Gizzi of Burrillville, R.I. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Robert, Jaymison, Evan, Ryan, Connor, Allison and Sara. She was predeceased by her brother William Healey and sister Mary Healey and leaves her nieces and nephews.
Nancy was a longtime resident of Blackstone formerly of Needham where she was raised. She was a graduate of Needham High School Class of 1961.
Nancy worked for The Bellingham Bulletin in advertising and also was a manicurist and worked at Silver Scissors in Blackstone.
She was active in the Blackstone and Millville Senior Centers, she enjoyed arts and crafts and was a talented artist and loved painting. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
