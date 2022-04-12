Nancy J. (Gignac) Enright, 81, of Woonsocket, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Trinity Health & Rehabilitation Center, Woonsocket.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Charlotte (Lloyd) Gignac. She was the beloved wife of Edward Enright of Woonsocket.
Nancy grew up in Woonsocket the youngest of seven children. She was a homemaker and devoted her time to raising nine children. She had a strong belief in God and encouraged her children to always have faith in His power to guide them through life.
Nancy was a fun-loving, gracious and very generous woman, but most notably her compassion for others was her greatest attribute. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Camping with the Rhody Rovers, card parties, bowling in the local leagues, church bingo, riding on motorcycles and traveling.
Nancy truly enjoyed singing and dancing. She always had a song on her mind. No matter what tune was on the radio, she knew every verse. Music was her passion.
Besides her husband, she is survived by seven children from a previous marriage, Ronnie Deziel and his wife, Fatima, of North Smithfield, Debra Hunt and her husband, Stephen Casey, of Woonsocket, Ronna Deziel of Oklahoma, Bruce Deziel and his wife, Colleen, of California, Charla Warden and her husband, Robert, of California, Dean Deziel and his wife, Julie, of South Carolina, Page Anderson and her husband, Jeff, of Massachusetts, and two stepdaughters, Karen Santos of North Smithfield and Cheryl Enright of South Kingstown, R.I.; her sister Lorraine Lavoie of Hopedale, Mass., and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Gignac, of North Carolina; 17 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons Drew and Paul Deziel, and her siblings, Connie Bourk, Claire Parenteau, Sonny Gignac, Carol Gignac and Patricia Washington.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, beginning with visitation at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906.
