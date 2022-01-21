Nancy J. (Garvin) Geisser, 77, of North Providence, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of Joseph F. Geisser. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and Anne (Albies) Garvin.
Nancy, was an avid reader and loved to cross-stitch, sew, knit, and crochet. When she was not busy raising her five children, taking care of her nine grandchildren, working at Stop & Shop, or being the first mate to Captain Joe on “Ol’ Faithful” or “The 7 G’s,” she would knit hats and mittens for family and friends. Donating mittens often to preschool children at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf, Nancy kept little signing hands warm and toasty. Nancy knitted and crocheted over 1000 “chemo-caps” and 20 blankets, providing comfort to her oldest daughter and countless other cancer patients.
Nancy was predeceased by her oldest daughter Cheryl A. Thorpe. Besides her husband, she leaves her son-in-law Kyle Thorpe as well as her four children, Barbara J. Cesana (Dennis Jr.), John W. Geisser (fiancée Holly Bellucci), Joseph P. Geisser (fiancée Linda Ayotte), and Erica N. Geisser (fiancée Michael Bigonette), nine grandchildren, Kaelan Geisser, Jordan Cesana, Dennis Cesana III, Alexandra Geisser, Cameron Cesana, Aidan Thorpe, Joseph John Geisser, Michael Bigonette Jr., and Colin Bigonette.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., in Church of the Presentation, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 25, 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Friends of Rhode Island School for the Deaf, One Corliss Park, Providence, RI 02908.
