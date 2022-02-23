Nancy L. (Baker) Taylor, 71, passed away peacefully in Woonsocket on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Taylor.
Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Shirley (Heilhecker) Baker and William I. Baker III.
Nancy was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1968. She lived in Bristol until 1970. Nancy was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Raymond W. Taylor of North Smithfield, R.I., and Geoffrey B. Taylor (Christine) of Cabot, Ariz.; her grandchildren John W. Taylor and Katherine Walton; her great-grandchild Maverick Walton; her siblings Deborah Rebocho (Herman) of Conway, S.C., and Steven Baker (Nancy) of Vernon, Conn.; and extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., at North Burial Ground, Hope Street, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be made to any animal shelter.
For obituary, online condolences, and directions, please visit www.sansonefuneralhome.com .
