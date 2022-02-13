Nancy M. Lesperance, 59, of Uxbridge, Mass., died Feb. 11, 2022 in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, Mass.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of Stella F. (Grondines) Gallant of Blackstone.
Nancy was a graduate of Rhode Island College, where she received a bachelor's degree in accounting. She was a lease manager for Staples Corporation, and later worked for an accounting firm in Florida. Nancy was an avid baseball fan. She rooted for the Red Sox, until moving to Florida, where the Tampa Bay Devil Rays - and Rocco Baldelli - stole her heart. Nancy also enjoyed playing bingo.
Besides her mother, Stella, she leaves her sister, Cheryl Sylvain, and her husband, Mike, of The Villages, Fla.; her brother, Timothy Lesperance (Allison), of Webster, Mass.; two nephews, Joshua Sylvain and Zachary Sylvain, and his wife, Siobhan; her grandniece, Madailein; her grandnephew, Aidan Sylvain; and her uncle, Roger Grondines of Orange City, Fla.
Her visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a service to follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
