Nancy N. (Maculan) Sweeney, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Thomas C. Sweeney of Cumberland.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Benjamin and Clara (Jastrzebski) Maculan, she was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and Becker Junior College where she belonged to the Kappa Omicron Kappa Society.
Her husband, Tom, a Marine serving in the Korean War, received a copy of his hometown newspaper. When he saw her picture in the paper, he knew she was “the one” and they would marry. They exchanged letters for eight months, met when he returned home on leave, and married in a beautiful military wedding one year later.
Nancy worked in the medical profession for 40 years at Mercy Hospital, Fogarty Memorial Hospital, and Landmark Medical Center. She worked in the office of John Terrill, M.D. as a medical assistant.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their RV cross-country to the Canadian provinces, the Yukon and Alaska, camping with her family, vacationing on the coast of Maine, and weekly ballroom dancing dates with her husband. Her husband, family, and Max were the world to her.
Besides her husband, Thomas, she is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Longtin of Swansea, Mass., Deborah Migneault and her husband, Robert, of Cumberland, and Barbara Groves and her husband, Mark, of Charlotte, Vt.; eight grandchildren, Jason, Julian, Stefano, David, Robert, Kerri, Erica, and Timothy; seven great-grandchildren, Ariana, Everlie, Bailee, Logan, Cameron, Benjamin, Roman, and the late infant, Reese; and Max, her beloved German Shephard companion, all of whom she cherished dearly.
In addition to her family, she cherished her lifelong friendship with Nancy Dalasta Bebeau.
Her funeral was held on Monday, May 22, at 9 a.m., from the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland, R.I. Burial was held in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, R.I. Calling hours were held on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
