Nancy (Hoyt) Whitcomb, of Scott Road, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at home. A resident of Cumberland since 1965, she was the wife of the late Edwin Whitcomb, formerly of Norton, Mass.
Born on March 2, 1940, in Fairlawn, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Florence (McKeon) Shea. She had previously been married to the late Donald Hoyt, who died in a motorcycle accident in 1982, and also to the late Eric Jacobson.
She is survived by her four sons, Donald Hoyt, Kristopher Hoyt and his wife Cecilia, Richard Hoyt, Todd Hoyt; two daughters, Brenda Hoyt and Michelle Hoyt; five grandchildren, Nic, Kristopher, Juliana, Juan David, and Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Alaina and Cole; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Patrick Shea.
Nancy graduated from Tolman High School, Class of 1959, and Sawyer Business School in 1983. She worked in the offices of J.L. Marshall Construction Co., Forte Bros. Construction Co., Amperex, Jackson Nurse, Inc., Leach & Garner and Texas Instruments, before retiring in 1998 following a botched eye surgery.
Her children, grandchildren and pets were the joys of her life. She had a passion for animals from a young age, eventually acquiring horses, dogs, cats and birds. She belonged to the Silky Terrier Club of America. She bred and showed silkies, shih tzus and yorkies.
While younger she studied psychic subjects and did readings for many years under the late psychic and spiritualist Rev. Bertha Murtha of Pawtucket.
Another passion of hers was country western dancing with her late husband Ed, dancing mainly at Mishnook Barn for 20 years with a great group of special friends. She enjoyed trips, camping and many outings with their friends, cruising four times to Bermuda and once to Aruba. She was also a big Alan Jackson fan, New England Patriots fan and loved her T-Bird. A special thank you to Kathy & Carl for a lifetime of friendship.
“I will temporarily miss all the people who befriended me along my pathway. Love and peace till we meet again” - Nancy Whitcomb
From her spirit - “The petal is to a daisy … as our whole universe is to the one center, which is God”
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at noon in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Cumberland-Lincoln Animal Shelter, 25 Wellington Road, Lincoln, R.I. 02865. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
