Nancy (Hoyt) Whitcomb, of Scott Road, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at home. A resident of Cumberland since 1965, she was the wife of the late Edwin Whitcomb, formerly of Norton, Mass.

Born on March 2, 1940, in Fairlawn, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Florence (McKeon) Shea. She had previously been married to the late Donald Hoyt, who died in a motorcycle accident in 1982, and also to the late Eric Jacobson.

