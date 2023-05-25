Neil L. Durkin, 61, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at home.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Clarisse (Lamarre) Durkin of Pascoag, and the late William Durkin. He resided in Lincoln for the past 12 years, previously residing in Cumberland for most of his life.
He enjoyed watching Western movies, traveling to Florida, but most of all spending time with his family. Neil had a remarkable ability to brighten any room with his infectious laughter and quick wit, spending days on the lake, and always being there to lend a helping hand.
Neil, a highly skilled and dedicated professional, devoted more than 30 years of his life to his career as an operating engineer for Local 4, Boston. He excelled in his craft, particularly as an exceptional operator of excavators. Neil's proficiency and attention to detail set him apart as a master of his trade. His ability to navigate heavy machinery was unparalleled.
Besides his mother, he leaves his three children: Christopher K. Durkin of Moosup, Conn.; Ashley F. Durkin of Cumberland; and Heather J. Durkin of Cumberland; two grandchildren, Sophia M. Durkin and William R. Durkin; his seven brothers and sisters along with many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Nichole S. Durkin.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Neil's Life Celebration to being with visiting hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
