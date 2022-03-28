Nikki L. Howarth, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., she was the daughter of David R. and Bettie A. (Bromley) Howarth Sr. Nikki resided in Cumberland for most of her life, previously residing in Attleboro, Mass., for many years.
She enjoyed cooking for small and large groups, but most of all she loved being with her family. Nikki had many talents. She enjoyed meeting new people and would help anyone in need. At the end of her life, she was loving life as a friend of Bill W.
Nikki was employed by various Dunkin Donuts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts over the past few years. Previous to that she was employed as a loan officer at various mortgage companies throughout the years.
Beside her parents, she is survived by her children Jacquelyn Alexis Proulx, Jonathan Maurice Proulx, and Joey-Madison Proulx; her two brothers, Jonathan David Bromley, and David Russell Howarth Jr., all of Cumberland; Her paternal grandfather, Robert Edgar Howarth, of North Attleboro, Mass. She was the granddaughter of the late Jacqueline Ann Howarth, Albert Henry Bromley and Bettie Bromley. She was also the mother of the late Destiny Howarth.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Nikki's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Care Alliance, C/O Woonsocket Shelter, PO Box 1700 Woonsocket, RI 02895.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
