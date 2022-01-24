Niklos DiBenedetto, 42, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Nik enjoyed sports, especially the Buffalo Bills. He also enjoyed many friendships. Nik always helped anyone who needed him. A great friend to all who knew and loved him. The love of his life was his daughter, Brooke DiBenedetto. He leaves behind his daughter, Brooke, his father Richard DiBenedetto of Winsor Avenue, Johnston, and his mother, Crystal McNulty, where he resided on Leland Avenue, Warwick. Also, Nik leaves his late brother Michael T. DiBenedetto and grandfather Thomas Johnson.
His funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com
My condolences to Nick's family, nick has been a friend since Jr high school. My heart is completely broken. May he R.I.P🙏
