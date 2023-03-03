Noella B. (Detonnancourt) Peloquin, 89, of Manville, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
March 3, 2023
Noella B. (Detonnancourt) Peloquin, 89, of Manville, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard J. Peloquin, Sr.
Born in Albion, a daughter of the late George and Eva (Desgrands) Detonnancourt, she had lived in Manville for over 70 years.
Mrs. Peloquin worked as an inspector for the former American Tourister Co., Albion, and as a housekeeper at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville, before retiring.
She was a member of the Manville Manor Tenants Association, volunteered at Hospice St. Antoine for many years, and was a communicant of St. James Church, Manville.
She is survived by one daughter, Denise Peloquin-Burns, and her husband, Gary, of Woonsocket; one son, Henry Peloquin, and his wife, Lorraine, of Woonsocket; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Gerard J. Peloquin Jr.; and the sister of the late Albert Detonnancourt, Andre Detonnancourt, Georgette Labonte, Juliette Fagan, Jeanne D’Arc Hetu, Beatrice Dumont, Therese Fournier, Aline Mercure and Maurice Detonnancourt.
Her funeral will be held Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralhchapel.com.
