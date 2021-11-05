Norbert O. Baillargeon, 91, of the Villages, Fla., and North Smithfield, R.I., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was the beloved husband of Murielle (Rouleau) Baillargeon for 67 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leo and Viola Baillargeon.
Norbert grew up in Rhode Island and retired in the Villages, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Murielle, brother Leo, daughter, Gisele, sons Richard, Mark, and Daniel, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Donations can be made to either West Bay Community Action, Warwick, R.I., or Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Fla.
