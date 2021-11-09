Norma Harriet Naylor, 93, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2021.
Born in the city of Boston, Mass., on Oct. 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Mabel (Shotter) Cary, wife of the late Graham Mapleson Naylor, devoted mother of Brian Mapleson Naylor and his partner, Joanne Farrell, Keith Cary Naylor and his wife, Sandra, Diane Lee Naylor and her partner, Keith Kohanski, Dean Walter Naylor and his wife, Irene, Wayne Forest Naylor, and Nathan Graham Naylor; cherished grandmother of Kyle Naylor and his wife, Cheryl, Seth Cary Naylor, Jennifer Watman, Matthew Battey and his wife, Kristen, Kenton Battey, Ian Willard, Allison Naylor, Rachel Naylor, Kaitlin Naylor and her fiancée, David Cavicchi, and Ethan Naylor; great-grandmother of Alec, Jamison, Reid, and Addison Naylor, Cheyanne Watman, and Charlotte Battey.
Norma lived a full and active life. She worked as a licensed hairdresser, collaborated with her sister-in-law as a florist for many years at Barbara’s House of Flowers in Johnston, R.I., and was also employed in a secretarial capacity for Allendale Insurance and later FM Global until her retirement.
Norma also volunteered and donated her time cutting hair for the residents at the State Institute of R.I.; she was involved in her children’s school days as president of the PTA. She was an active member of Shepherd of the Valley Methodist Church in Scituate, R.I., receiving a special mission recognition for her gift of ministries with women, children, and youth. She was hospitality chairman on the board of directors for the State Ballet of R.I., a member of the Scituate Garden Club; a member of the Scituate Senior Center; delivered food to homebound with Meals on Wheels; a caregiver for the elderly in Scituate; and received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in recognition of her dedication to working with Alpert Medical School students in the Doctoring course.
Norma made holidays special for her family and friends. She captured the essence of Christmas by making it festive and warm with beautiful decorations, delicious food, and with family and friends all welcomed around the table. She loved a great party and created many of them during her lifetime.
Norma loved laugher, and enjoyed music, dancing and traveling; having had the opportunities to make trips domestically out west and aboard to London and Yorkshire, England, and Paris, France.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., in the Winfield and Sons Funeral Home, 571 W. Greenville Road, Scituate, R.I. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, R.I.
