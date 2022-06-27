Norma L. (Woodward) Aldrich, 89, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Henry W. Aldrich. Born in Westerly, a daughter of the late Burton and Ellen (Martin) Woodward, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 63 years.
Mrs. Aldrich worked in customer service and sales for the former Carol Cable Company (now General Cable) for 20 years before retiring in 1994. She had previously worked as a teller for George Washington Trust Company. She was a graduate of the Katherine Gibbs School.
She was a longtime member and longtime choir member of the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, Cumberland, and she was active in Girl Scouts and 4H.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Carol A. Mayer and her husband, Scott, and Chesley J. Chmura, both of Cumberland; her beloved five grandchildren and her five beloved great-grandchildren. She was the loving mother-in-law of the late Kevin F. Chmura.
Her funeral services and burial in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Aldrich’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, R.I. Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated.
For the guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.