Norma M. Donnelly, 75, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Ronald J. Donnelly.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Verrechia) Almeida and the sister of the late Robert A. Almeida. Norma resided in Cumberland for over 50 years.
The thing she enjoyed most was caring for her family. She selflessly gave of herself to her children and grandchildren, which were her biggest joys.
She worked as a hairdresser in her earlier days, then worked in retail for many years. She then began working as a healthcare provider and became assistant manager at West Bay Residential in Johnston, and also worked at Delta Projects in Needham, Mass., until retiring in 2019.
She is survived by three children Lisa Sawaia and her husband, Mark, Lori Donnelly and Ronald Donnely Jr.; three grandchildren Ashley, Wyatt and Bella Donnelly.
Norma's life celebration was private and held at the convenience of the family at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I. Arrangements are entrusted to the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
