Norman E. Lecours, 81, of Cumberland, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
He was the husband of Sandra (Brown, Brousseau) Lecours. Born in Pawtucket, Norman was the son of the late Leo and Helene (Mongeau) Lecours. Norman was a graduate from Cumberland High School and Johnson and Wales University. Norman was a very proud Vietnam veteran in the Air Force.
Norman was an accountant for 60 years prior to retiring in 2021. He was the owner of Andy’s Tax Service from 1974-1996 and Sanco Financial Services in Cumberland from 1996-2021.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his children: Anthony Lecours DNP, and his partner, Albert Lizandra, of Barcelona, Catalonia; Wayne Lecours and his wife, Sonja, of Cumberland; and Teri Plonsky BS, and her husband, Alan, of Cumberland; David Brousseau, MD, PHD, and his spouse, Mark Oshima, of Turlock Calif.; and Diane Brousseau RNBSN, of Cumberland. He also leaves two grandchildren, Andrew and Ryan Lecours of Cumberland. He was the brother of Louise Lecours of Cumberland and Claire Lecours of Spring Hill, Fla.
In his spare time, Norman loved to travel, play golf and cheer for his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. With a private burial at the R.I. Veteran’s Cemetery in Exeter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.