Norman Edward McGill Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family after a period of failing health. He was the beloved husband of Laurie J. (Sherman) McGill for over 55 years (Sept. 3, 1966).
Born Aug. 20, 1941, in Pawtucket, R.I., he grew up in Cumberland, R.I., and was a 1960 graduate of Cumberland High School. He has been a resident of North Attleboro for the past 53 years.
After high school, Norman served as a member of the National Guard for many years. He worked for the L.G. Balfour Co. in the early 1960s and was a member of the Balfour Gold Duster’s retiree group.
In 1968, he went to work for Roger Williams Foods which was sold to Wettenau Foods and later became Super Valu. He retired in 2004 after 36 years and was a longtime member of the Teamsters Union Local 251.
When he was healthy, Norman enjoyed vacations spent in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Hampton Beach, N.H., Pennsylvania Dutch Country and trips to the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
He liked going to country fairs like the Big E (Eastern States Exposition) in Springfield and loved going to 50s oldies do-op music shows, comedy shows and classic car shows.
Norman liked model trains and model cars, comics and sports cards.
He enjoyed decorating for Christmas and Halloween and entertaining family on Christmas and birthdays.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by grandchildren: Amy McGill and her partner, Geoffrey Weber, of North Attleboro, Mass., Holly Victor and husband, Yvens, of Malden, Mass., Amber Poleet of Gilbertville, Samantha Moad of Missouri, Randolph Poleet of Ohio; eight great-grandchildren and his brother Dennis McGill and wife Edwina Woodbury of North Carolina;
He was predeceased by his daughter, Laurie Lyn Poleet; granddaughter Victoria “Vicky” Poleet (7), infant brother James McGill and nieces, nephews, an uncle and cousins.
Visiting hours were held on Friday, Oct. 29, from noon to 2 p.m., at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove St., North Attleboro. A memorial service was held in the funeral home at the conclusion of visitation at 2 p.m. Burial fol-lowed at Plainville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of all his beloved cats who went before him and he left behind, donations may be made to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760.
