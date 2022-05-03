Normand A. Bergeron, 80, of Nicholas Drive, Cumberland, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Maria (Cabral) Bergeron. Mr. & Mrs. Bergeron would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this October.
Born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Armand J. and Lorette (Boudreau) Bergeron, he had lived in Cumberland since 1974.
Normand began his career at a young age at Ann & Hope, where he met his loving wife Maria. He would move onto banking, where he worked as a teller, then as a loan officer, and eventually as an assistant vice president at the former Rhode Island Hospital Trust.
An avid golfer, he loved to play with many friends, and was a longtime member of Kirkbrae Country Club, where he served as treasurer for many years, and had a hole-in-one on the 4th hole. He was also a former member of Wannamoisett Country Club.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister, Lorraine Hickey, and her husband, Harry, of Cumberland; and by his two nieces, five nephews, and their children and spouses.
His funeral will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Burial will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery, Albion. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, R.I. 02915, or the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3004, Warwick, R.I. 02886, or to a charity of one’s choice, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
