Normand Bernard “Bill” Belisle, 92, of Manville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of the late Yvette G. (Beaudoin) Belisle. Mr. and Mrs. Belisle were happily married for 66 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Odias and Albertine (Gervais) Belisle, he lived in Manville all of his life. He was a graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket and was a lifelong and faithful parishioner of St. James Church in Manville.
Devoted to his family above all else, he is survived by his four adoring sons, William Belisle of Cumberland, John Belisle (Barbara), of Manville, David Belisle of Cumberland, and Peter Belisle (Carolyn) of Cumberland; his 10 incredibly cherished grandchildren, Victoria, Rebecca, Casey, Brendan, Brian, James, John, Madeleine, Norah, and Halle; and several nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather to the late, beloved Daniel Belisle, the father-in-law of the late beloved Nancy (Strain) Belisle, and brother to the late Fernande Magson.
Mr. Belisle was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He worked for many years as the head truck mechanic at Mack Construction in Pawtucket and was a volunteer firefighter in Manville for more than 20 years. He was known for establishing the Manville Farm League for youth baseball in 1968. He was the longtime rink manager at Mount Saint Charles Academy and, as Mount’s head coach of the boys Ice Hockey Team, he became the winningest high school hockey coach in the country. Under his tutelage, the Mounties captured 32 Rhode Island State Championships. He humbly and passionately taught and mentored thousands of youth in the fundamentals of the game of hockey. He is a deserving inductee to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame (class of 2018).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Saint James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will be private, and calling hours are respectfully omitted.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, if you are so moved to honor their beloved father, please consider support for The Parkinson's Place, Inc. (not a 501c3) a facility that offers programs to aid in the physical ability, strength and emotional wellbeing for those living with Parkinson's Disease c/o The Parkinson's Place, Inc. 1800 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886; or any charity or cause of your choosing. The family is forever grateful and comforted by the outpouring of love and support from so many caring friends and fans.
For the online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
