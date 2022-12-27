Normand F. Lanois left this world the same way he entered it 91 years ago; surrounded by those who loved him most.
The world lost a son, brother, soldier, father, uncle, pepere, great-grandfather, and soulmate to his wife, Claire (Rageotte) Lanois. For nearly 70 years, their love illuminated the darkest of days and inspired a life full of love and happy memories. Their family is the legacy they built together.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leo and Georgianna (Martel) Lanois. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served during the Korean War. For nearly 35 years, he worked at First National stores. He then worked at Tech Industries for several years before retiring.
A longtime resident of Manville, Normand loved the community and the friendships he shared. A parishioner of St. James Church, his faith was an important part of his life. He was an avid Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots fan. He also loved watching tennis. His happiest moments were those he spent in the presence of his family, rocking away in his chair as he shared stories of the good old days. He loved his family and friends fiercely; simple moments with them were his most treasured. In the best of times and the worst of times, he was the constant calm in the chaos. Everything felt safe when he was near, always waiting with a peppermint and a big hug. He had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the world. Everyone deserves to feel the love that he offered intuitively. His family takes comfort knowing his kindness and good nature has touched so many lives.
His spirit is carried on by his wife, and his children, Diane Lemoine and her husband, Robert, his late son, Denis Lanois, and his wife, Susan, Debra-Ann Tomassini and her husband, Richard, and Donna Armstrong and her husband, Paul. He was the brother of the late Roger Lanois and Lillian Daigneault. His spirit is also carried on by his seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends from every walk of life.
Normand's wish was to be laid to rest at St. James Cemetery with a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Make a Wish Foundation RI & MA Chapter, 1 State St., Suite 501, Providence, RI. 02908 or www.wish.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St., Manville.
