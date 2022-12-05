Normand J.R. Gelinas, 93, of South Kingstown, formerly of North Smithfield, died Dec. 2, 2022, in the South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Adele (Cournoyer) Thomas Gelinas, whom he married Oct. 6, 1963. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of the late Aimé and Alma (Remy) Gelinas.
Mr. Gelinas was a Korean War Air Force Veteran. He worked as a real estate appraiser for SLF Appraisal & Survey Company. He was a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, Class of 1947, attended Providence College, and was a member of the Lion’s Club. He was also a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in North Smithfield.
Normand is survived by his son, Marc Gelinas, of Montecito, Calif., and two daughters, Adele Gelinas Esau and her husband, Stephen, of North Providence, R.I., and Sarah Thomas Tracy and her husband, Philip, of Richmond R.I., as well four grandchildren, Emily and Steven Long, and Connell and Madelynne Andreola, and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Lester Thomas Jr. and brother of the late Claire (Gelinas) Gauthier and Lionel Gelinas.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and to the staff at HopeHealth Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Kingston, R.I. Visiting hours are omitted. The family will receive relatives and friends at Christ the King Church from 9:15-9:45 a.m.
Burial with military honors will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, R.I. Memorial arrangements are under the care of Avery-Storti Funeral Home, www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
