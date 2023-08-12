Normand Leo Moyen, 95, of Woonsocket, passed away Aug. 8, 2023, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
He was the husband of 66 years to the late Rita (Latraverse) Moyen. A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert and Bernadette (Mongeon) Moyen.
Mr. Moyen honorably served in the United States Navy’s Naval Air Transport Service, and was a general contractor and owner of Moyen Construction, Southborough, Mass. Normand was a member of the St. Joseph's Veterans Association, as well as, the designer and builder of the Association's Hall. He was an avid golfer, and a lifetime member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union.
He is survived by three daughters, Michelle McClure and her husband, Greg, of Plymouth, Mass., Celeste Buchanan and her husband, Paul, of Somerset, Mass., and Nicole Aucoin and her partner, Marcel Girard, of Blackstone, Mass.; two granddaughters, Erin McClure and Jacqueline Buchanan; and four great-grandchildren, Duncan and Perrine Thompson, and Nicholas and Alexander Chiu. He was the brother of the late Albert Moyen, Lillian Lamoureux, Florence Evans, and Florette Desaulniers.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, beginning with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.
