Oscar Desmarais, 85, of Burrillville, passed away June 3, 2022.
He was the husband of Jeannine B. (Allard) Desmarais. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Theophile and Clarinda Desmarias.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Paul N. Desmarais, of Warwick; two granddaughters, Jennifer Erickson and Stephanie Nazemi both of California. He is predeceased by three brothers and one sister.
Oscar was an Army veteran in the armored division serving in Kentucky. He worked at Art Garment in Woonsocket, Whitinsville Machine Shop, General Instrument and then worked as an electrician and manager of maintenance at Polytop Corp., before retiring in 1981. He enjoyed bowling and vacationing in the Northeast.
Donations in Oscar’s honor to the American Heart Association PO Box 840692, Dallas TX, 75284-0692, are greatly appreciated.
Our condolences to the Demario’s family on the loss of your
Gary and Cheryl Aucoin
