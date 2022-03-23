Otis E. Jolly passed away in Palm Coast, Florida on March 5, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Claire (Gautreau), and they would have been married for 70 years in April. They traveled extensively and enjoyed many years at their second home in Florida. He enjoyed woodworking and constructed several clocks and unique pieces for his family’s enjoyment.
Otis was born on Oct. 10, 1932, in El Centro, Calif., to Oscar and Katherine Jolly. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doreen Roy and brother, Ronald Jolly.
He is survived by his children Alan (Michaela) of Carmel, Ind., Mark (Rebecca), of Fair Oaks, Texas, Brian (Ronda) of Seeley Lake, Mont., Christine McMurtry (David) of Palm Coast, Fla., and Diane Callanan (William) of Nasonville, R.I. In addition, he has 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy where he was an outstanding football player. Otis was recognized by several employers for his outstanding salesmanship, earning significant awards throughout his career.
His faith, family and service to his country was a dominant force in his life. Otis was a baseball umpire and also Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 88 of Nasonville for 25 years. He was presented the prestigious Lord Baden Powell award in recognition of his outstanding leadership and community service. He was a lector at St. Theresa’s Church and helped to restore the Stations of the Cross at the Shrine. Otis also served on the Burrillville Town Council.
Otis served his beloved country for four years during the Korean War on submarine duty. One of his proudest distinctions was to participate in the Honor Flight that travelled to Washington D.C., in recognition of our nation’s veterans. In addition, he was commander of the American Legion Post in Nasonville for four years.
He had great compassion for the returning veterans from the Vietnam War. He was recognized by the town of Burrillville as Citizen of the Year for his leadership and tireless efforts to build a monument for the town’s fallen soldiers from this war. The memorial is located in Freedom Park in Harrisville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Theresa’s Church, 35 Dion Drive, Nasonville, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday May 7, at 9 a.m., at St. Theresa’s Church, Nasonville. Burial will be private.
