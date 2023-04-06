Ovila "Bill" E. Bileau, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Lincoln, R.I., on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with his loving wife of over 58 years, Leda “Ida” (O’Coin) Bileau, by his side.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rina (Berard) Bileau.
Bill was a U.S. Army veteran and in his younger years was a co-owner/operator of Bileau's in Woonsocket, R.I., and would help run the greenhouses, oil business, retail wood stove business and small fleet of Frosty Soft-Serve Ice Cream Trucks for many years. Later on in his life, he also owned the Enchanted Florist and managed I & J Tax Service. Bill enjoyed traveling, gardening, watching the Red Sox and Patriots games and playing cards. He loved to spend time with family and friends, showing his love through his cooking, singing and ever present cheerful sense of humor. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and will always be remembered for his kind heart and generosity.
Besides his beloved wife, Ida, he is survived by his three children, Catherine Boisvert and her husband, Bruce, of Smithfield, William Bileau of North Las Vegas, Nev., Christine “Tina” Corticelli and her husband, Michael, of Smithfield; four brothers: Raoul "Ralph" Bileau, Joseph Bileau Jr, Richard Bileau and Roger Bileau; seven sisters: Louise Mencucci, Doris Andreoni, Alice Peters, Constance Woodbine, Cecile Charron, Pauline Brodeur, and Denise Dubois. He was a proud Pépère to three grandchildren, Nicholas Boisvert, Anthony Corticelli and Marissa Corticelli. He was known and loved as “Uncle Bill” by many nieces and nephews. He also was the brother of the late Jean “John” Bileau and Normand Bileau.
All are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass which will be held on Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, R.I.
