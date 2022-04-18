Patricia A. (McKenna) Canavan, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
She was the wife of Paul J. Canavan and they had been married for the past 56 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie (Goodreau) McKenna.
She resided in Lincoln for the past 25 years, previously residing in Cumberland. Patricia was a communicant of St. Jude Church. She dedicated her life to the care and comfort of her family.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her four daughters, Donna Perreira and her husband, Thomas, of Boston, Christine Wise and her husband, Derrick, of Freemont, N.H., Susan Morey and her companion, David, of Coventry, and Michelle Fleming and her husband, Steven, of Rochester, N.H.; her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Paula Patricia Canavan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Patricia's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in the St. Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
