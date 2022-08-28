Patricia A. (Keough) Chatty, 91, of Woonsocket, died Aug. 24, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving children.
She was the wife of the late James "Jim" Chatty, whom she married Nov. 11, 1961. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Brennan) Keough.
Pat was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Academy, Providence, and earned her bachelor's degree in education from Rhode Island College in 1952. She began her career at Social Street Elementary School, and moved on to teach at Globe Park School until her retirement. She was a beloved and inspiring teacher who will be fondly remembered by her students.
Pat was a devoted and active communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church, Woonsocket. Fondly known as Patty Chatty, she was a wonderful friend and neighbor. She enjoyed going to the dog track with her husband, or a day at the casino. Pat could always be found with a lottery ticket or two, either for herself or to share with friends. She was thrilled when she gifted someone a winner.
She leaves her children, Nancy Chatty of New York, N.Y., William Chatty, and his wife, Carrie, of Lincoln, Ann Bedard, and her husband, Michael, of Barrington, Kathleen Chatty of Freeport, Maine, and three grandchildren, Emily, David, and John. She also leaves behind many cherished friends and close-knit cousins.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, beginning with visitation from 8:30-9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice, in honor of Pat's charitable and giving nature.
