Patricia A. (Grady) Lamothe, 92, of North Smitfield, died Oct. 26, 2022, in her home.
She was the wife of the late Francis D. Lamothe, to whom she was married 44 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Stacia (Kaffel) Grady. She grew up in Woonsocket, then resided in Bellingham for 45 years. In 1997, she moved to North Smithfield to live with her daughter, Joanne, and her husband, Paul.
Pat worked for US Rubber Company, Sears Roebuck, and New England Telephone, retiring from Verizon Communications after 18 years of service. She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. Pat was a former communicant of St. Charles Church, Woonsocket, and Assumption and St. Blaise churches, Bellingham, Mass., serving as ministry coordinator at the latter.
She had numerous volunteering initiatives, including teacher's aide at South School, Bellingham; delivering Holy Communion to the patients of Landmark Medical Center; and sewing and donating various items for heart patients and local schools through the Verizon Retired Pioneers.
Additionally, Pat belonged to many clubs and organizations, including the Trinity Club of Woonsocket, where she served as a board member; the Ladies of St. Anne Organization; Apres Midi, where she served as secretary; St. Jean Baptiste Council Lafayette #439, where she served as vice president and publicity coordinator, as well as secretary for the St. Jean de Baptiste District 1; Verizon Telephone Pioneers, holding the positions of president and secretary. She was also a member of the IBEW Local Union.
In addition to raising her children, Pat enjoyed gardening, sewing, traveling, and family. She will be remembered as a loving, caring and very genuine person, who always had a pleasant disposition, as well as so much more. Her devotion to family as wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and her enduring Catholic faith will be her legacy.
When our father passed, we were comforted by believing he was called up to paint the big house in heaven, and now we are comforted by knowing our mom has been called up to set the Big Altar.
She leaves her children, Richard Lamothe, and his wife, Linda, of Bellingham, Mass.; Christine Poirier, and her husband, Kenneth, of Wrentham, Mass.; Judith Lamothe, and her husband, Mike Provost, and Joanne Menard and her husband, Paul, both of North Smithfield; Patricia Nowicki, and her husband, Richard, of Mapleville; Maureen Wowk, and her husband, Stephen, of North Smithfield; and Kevin Lamothe, and his wife, Dawn, of Mapleville; 12 grandchildren, Michael and Kristen Lamothe, Shawn and his wife, Claire Lamothe, Jessica and her huband, Joel Nieves, Brian Poirier, Stephanie and her husband, Dan Lopez, Jeramy Dalpe, Kelli and her husband, Danny Doire, Amanda and Josh Wowk, Nick and Karissa Lamothe, and Andrew Lamothe; and nine great-grandchildren, Holly, Abby and Erik Lopez, Savannah, Lorenzo and Alessandra Nieves, Mason Poirier, Carter Wowk, Teaghan and Rylan Lamothe, whom she loved and adored. She was predeceased by her son, Alan Lamothe, and her brother, William F. Grady, Jr., and his wife, Anne.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone. Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Masks are required for all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
