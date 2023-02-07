Patricia A. “Pat” Wheatley, 65, of Woonsocket, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Woonsocket Health Center.

Pat was born at Boston City Hospital on March 16, 1957, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Emelyn F. (Carmo) Wheatley. The family moved to Woonsocket, where Pat grew up and graduated from Woonsocket High School with the class of 1977. She lived in Florida for a number of years before moving back to Woonsocket in 1996. In her younger years, Pat was employed at several mills in the area. She also worked at Colby Glass Company and at the ARC of Northern Rhode Island.

