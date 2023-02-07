Patricia A. “Pat” Wheatley, 65, of Woonsocket, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Woonsocket Health Center.
Pat was born at Boston City Hospital on March 16, 1957, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Emelyn F. (Carmo) Wheatley. The family moved to Woonsocket, where Pat grew up and graduated from Woonsocket High School with the class of 1977. She lived in Florida for a number of years before moving back to Woonsocket in 1996. In her younger years, Pat was employed at several mills in the area. She also worked at Colby Glass Company and at the ARC of Northern Rhode Island.
Pat was a staunch New England sports fan. All year long she rooted for her Red Sox in spring and summer, Patriots in the fall and the Celtics and Bruins in the winter. Pat enjoyed reading a good book, especially police and true-crime stories. Pat had a special place in her heart for cats.
Pat will be remembered for her kindness toward others and her cheerful outlook on life. Pat could always see the funny side of any situation and sought to lift up someone’s day with a smile and a laugh.
Pat is survived by her sister, Jane Sweeney, and her husband, Francis, of Woonsocket, and her brothers Thomas Wheatley of Woonsocket and James Wheatley of Florida. She was the sister of the late Robert A. Wheatley. Pat is also survived by her extended family of nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 10 a.m., in St. Agatha’s Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary.
