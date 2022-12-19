Patricia A. "Patty" (Lamothe) Nowicki, 64, of Mapleville, passed Dec. 16, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of Richard C. Nowicki, whom she married July 13, 1985. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Patricia A. (Grady) Lamothe.

Patty was a graduate of Bryant College. Her first full-time job was personal secretary at Amperex Electronics, followed by a term at New England Telephone, culminating as vice president of commercial lending at Bank of America. In this capacity, she worked hand-in-hand with owners of MLB, NFL and NHL teams. After retirement, Patty became the secretary and treasurer of The Villages golf group, "The Bandits East." She was a loving and giving person, who was always there to help her family and friends whenever needed. Always the first to arrive and last to leave family and friend gatherings, she was the life of any party.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.