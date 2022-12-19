Patricia A. "Patty" (Lamothe) Nowicki, 64, of Mapleville, passed Dec. 16, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of Richard C. Nowicki, whom she married July 13, 1985. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Patricia A. (Grady) Lamothe.
Patty was a graduate of Bryant College. Her first full-time job was personal secretary at Amperex Electronics, followed by a term at New England Telephone, culminating as vice president of commercial lending at Bank of America. In this capacity, she worked hand-in-hand with owners of MLB, NFL and NHL teams. After retirement, Patty became the secretary and treasurer of The Villages golf group, "The Bandits East." She was a loving and giving person, who was always there to help her family and friends whenever needed. Always the first to arrive and last to leave family and friend gatherings, she was the life of any party.
Besides her husband, Richard, Patty leaves her siblings, Richard Lamothe and his wife, Linda, of Bellingham, Mass., Christine Poirier and her husband, Kenneth, of Wrentham, Mass., Judith Lamothe, Joanne Menard and her husband, Paul, and Maureen Wowk and her husband, Stephen, all of North Smithfield, and Kevin Lamothe and his wife, Dawn, of Mapleville; her mother-in-law, Lori Fawcett, and her husband, Warren, of Mapleville; her brother-in-law Gary Nowicki and his wife, Pat, of San Diego, Calif.; her sister-in-law, Susan Nowicki, of Uxbridge, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Alan Lamothe, and brother-in-law Michael Provost, late husband of Judith Lamothe.
Her funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass. Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
