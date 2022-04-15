Patricia A. (Collins) Spinella, 86, of Woonsocket, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center.
She was the wife of the late Rinaldo R. Spinella. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Trudeau) Collins.
Mrs. Spinella worked for 40 years for New England Telephone, retiring as a clerk. Patricia was very family oriented, and loved traveling with her husband, Rinaldo, and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, going out to dinner with family and friends, gardening, and puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Spinella, and his wife, Katherine, of Canton, Mass.; Elizabeth Spinella Izbicki, and her husband, Thomas, of Franklin, Mass.; her siblings, Jacqueline Payette of Woonsocket and Charles Collins of Franklin, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Andrew. She was predeceased by her siblings, William Collins and Frances Landry.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Charles Church, 8 Daniels St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone. Calling hours are Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or the American Heart Association, 1 State St., Unit 200, Providence, RI 02908.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
