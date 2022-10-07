Patricia D. (Schram) Canestrari, 82, of Cumberland and formerly of North Smithfield, died Oct. 6, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Denny Canestrari whom she married May 28, 1960. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Doris (Gosselin) Schram.
Mrs. Canestrari was a dedicated homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and day trips with her husband, Denny, and in her earlier years, she enjoyed painting, knitting, house planting, reading, and playing games.
She leaves her children, Ken Canestrari, and his wife, Cindy, of Wellesly, Mass., Craig Canestrari, and his partner, David, of Palm Springs, Calif., and Heidi Loiselle, and her husband, Jonathan, of Cumberland; two sisters, Jeanne Frappier of Bellingham, Mass., and Janice Marszalkowski of Riverside; and her grandchildren, Ben and his wife, Callie, Alex and his fiancée, Meagan, Sydney, Anthony, Ashley, and Carley.
Her funeral will be held, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, beginning with visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount St. Rita, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864, or to the American Diabetes Association online at www.diabetes.org.
