Patricia Geraghty, 85, formally of Broadview Avenue in Cumberland, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was the loving wife of the late Ronald Joseph Geraghty. Pat and Ron were married on Oct. 12, 1957 and shared 63 years together until Ron's passing in October 2020.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., Patricia was the daughter of the late Harold Smith Noelte and Ina Janet (Christie) Noelte. She was raised in Pawtucket and resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Patricia was a graduate of East Senior High School in Pawtucket. In her early years, she worked for First National Bank. She was later employed by the U.S. Census Bureau for 26 years before retiring in 2003.
Patricia was a very gentle, kind, and caring soul who adored her family. She was a talented cook and loved to share her warm, homemade meals with everyone. Patricia was very involved within her family and community. She spent every possible moment supporting her children and grandchildren at sports games, performances, graduations, and many more occasions. In her community, Patricia devoted her time to many impactful non-profit organizations and participated in various community outreach initiatives. She was a joyful soul with a deep love for life and all the people in it.
Every summer, Patricia could be found camping at Horseneck Beach and Fisherman's Memorial Campground with her husband and grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting the golden beaches of Narragansett and swimming in the cool blue ocean water. Patricia also had a deep love for gardening and cultivated a wide variety of plants in her own backyard. Every spring, she could be found picking bright red tomatoes off of their leafy branches, and planting a rainbow of chrysanthemums in the soil.
Patricia's faith was very strong. She was a lifelong member of Darlington Congregational Church.
Patricia will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She leaves her two children, Lynn Violett and her husband, Stephen, of Cumberland, and David R Geraghty and his wife, Christine, of Johnston; her brothers, Bob Noelte, of Sun City Center, Fla., and David Noelte, of The Villages, Fla.; her beloved five grandchildren, Joshua, Ryan, Kimberly, Brett, and Abigail; as well as four great-grandchildren, Valentina, Gabriel, Sophia and Emma.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Patricia's Life Celebration to be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Moshassuck Cemetery.
A very special thank you to the staff of the McIntosh Unit at The Village at Waterman Lake who provided extraordinary care over the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Save The Bay, 100 Save The Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905
