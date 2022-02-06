Patricia K. (Paulin) Griswold, 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Booker) Paulin. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mrs. Griswold was employed as sales associate for the former Ann & Hope Stores Inc., for many years until her retirement.
Pat enjoyed playing cards and bingo, crafting, listening to music, and caring for our veterans as a life member of the DAV, Unit 22 and a member of the American Legion, Post 14, Women's Auxiliary. Those who love her will remember her compassion, and the love she had for her family, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves her children, William W. Griswold Jr. and his fiancé, Stephanie Capirchio, of Woonsocket, and Paul A. Griswold and his wife, Hazel, of Pawtucket; her siblings, Arleine Kittell of Harrisville, Alfred Paulin of Warren, Richard Paulin of Florida, Donald Paulin of Pawtucket, Jeffrey Paulin of Seekonk, Mass., Joan Plante of Warwick, Linda Moreau of Killingly, Conn., Mitchell Paulin of Cumberland and Karen Paulin of Cumberland; her 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well as a special close friend, Cheryl Holmes. She was the sister of the late Master Sergeant Roger Paulin USMC.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Patricia's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Disabled American Veterans Association, 360 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
