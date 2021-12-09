Patricia Lee Wyatt, age 67 of Columbia Falls, Mont., died after a long courageous battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and leukemia on Dec. 6, 2021. She died at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Feb. 8, 1954, in Woonsocket, R.I., she is the daughter of the late Robert E and Claire C Cahill. Tricia was well known for her great sense of humor, love and empathy toward others and her zest for life.
She graduated from North Smithfield Junior Senior High School in 1972. Following graduation, she attended Bryant College in Smithfield, R.I. Soon after, she married and raised a family. She taught aerobics for Burrillville Adult Education and loved camping at the beach and riding her motorcycle. Tricia worked for several law offices in R.I., Florida and Montana. Tricia moved to Columbia Falls, Mont., to be with her family and new friends that became her family. Spending lots of time with her grandchildren was a top priority. Sitting around a camp fire with those she loved with a glass of wine was pure joy.
She is survived by her son Matthew Wyatt and wife, Jenn, and their two children, Stella and Autumn; her son, Nathan, and his wife, Jaime, and their three children Wesley, Willow, and Waverly; also Floyd Wyatt, former husband and lifelong friend, Bill and Rhonda Walker and their son, Billy, and Caroline and Bill Walker. She is also survived by her siblings Gary Cahill (Carmen) Pascoag, R.I., Kathleen Leclerc (Paul) North Smithfield, R.I., Judith Bergeron (Mike), Lakeworth, FLa., and Nancy Dilba (Tadas), Billerica, Mass. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and very close friends.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Columbia Mortuary on 1010 4th Ave. West, Columbia Falls, Mont., at 4 p.m. There will be a live webcast of the service as well as a recording that will be available for 90 days (contact family for the link). Those who wish to remember Tricia, raise a glass of your favorite beverage and share your stories of a life well lived and loved.
Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls, Mont., is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.