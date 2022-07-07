Patricia Marie (Doris) Dery passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 3, 2022.
Pat was born on May 19, 1939, in Valley Falls, R.I., the daughter of John J. Doris Sr. and Flore M. (Faubert) Doris. She was preceded in death by four siblings Theresa Leckie of Barrington, R.I., John J. Doris Jr., Joseph B. Doris, and Maureen F. Letourneau of Cumberland, R.I.,
After graduating from Cumberland High School, in Cumberland, R.I., Pat attended Our Lady of Fatima for Nursing, where she graduated in 1959. Pat worked as a nurse at A.R. Gould Hospital and Aroostook Family Practice for many years before she retired.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Edgar A. Dery Jr.; six children, Wendy J. Coffin and her husband, Peter; Pamela S. Michaud and her husband, Michael; Patricia L. Turbin and her husband, Alex; Jeffrey A. Dery and his wife, Jill; Tammie Cochran; and Scott A. Dery and his wife, Jenn; 12 grandchildren, Christopher Coffin and his wife, Chelsea; Krista Coffin; Nicole and Lindsay Michaud; Amanda Charette; Colby and Sydney Caldwell; Noah, Olivia, and Myles Dery; Ryan Cochran; and Cassidy Dery; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Beau Coffin. She is also survived by her brother James R. Doris and his wife, Lucille, of Hope, R.I.
There will be a Celebration of Life for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Arrangements are in the care of Duncan-Graves Funeral Home, 30 Church St., Presque Isle, Maine. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.duncan-graves.com.
