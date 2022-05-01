Patrick G. Morey, 55, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Patrick G. Morey Sr., and Sharon R. (Brooks) Morey. Patrick was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
He was a sports enthusiast and also enjoyed gaming and reading thousands of books.
He was a computer programmer for various companies for more than 30 years. Starting right out of college, Pat worked as a programmer on nuclear submarines for companies contracted by Electric Boat, and also worked on the help desk for the government in Guam. Pat's famous quote was "Philosophy taught me to be a better programmer."
He is survived by his brothers David W. Morey of Walpole, Mass., and Scott A. Morey of Cranston, along with a niece, a nephew and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Patrick's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, Rhode Island Chapter 1 State St., Unit 200 Providence, RI 02908.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.