Paul A. Guertin, 72, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
He was the beloved husband of Suzanne Guertin. Mr. and Mrs. Guertin would have celebrated their 47th anniversary in June. He was the devoted father of Amy DeCastro of Mansfield, Mass.
Paul served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He later went on to design fire detection, suppression, and prevention systems as an electro-mechanical designer at Kidde-Fenwal Inc. for 39 years.
Besides his wife, daughter, and son-in-law, Marcelo, he is survived by his mother, Jeannette Guertin, of Woonsocket, and his sisters Jeannine Rondeau and Denise Hebert both of Cumberland. He was the son of the late Philippe Guertin.
His private funeral was held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Jude Church in Lincoln. A private burial with military honors followed at St. James Cemetery, Manville.
Donations in Paul’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215, would be appreciated.
For the online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.