Local businessman Paul A. Latraverse Sr., 82, of North Smithfield and Cape Coral, Fla., died October 20, 2021, in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Paul and Irene (Gamelin) Latraverse.
Mr. Latraverse was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was the owner of A-1 Rentals, that managed his many investment properties, for over 50 years. Paul was well-known and involved in city politics. He was a member of the American Legion, devoting many years to helping veterans, the ELKS Club, and several civic organizations.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Latraverse of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Jacqueline Stone of Millville, Mass.; his sister, Jacqueline Darling. of Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Josh, Matthew and Kelly; and great-grandchildren, and many devoted friends and tenants. He was predeceased by his son, Paul Latraverse Jr., and his grandson, Michael.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd. Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.